Gearing Up for Jharkhand's High-Stakes Electoral Battle
Jharkhand is set for a significant electoral clash on Wednesday as polling begins for 38 assembly seats. Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other key political figures are vying for leadership amid allegations of infiltration and corruption. The elections see a face-off between the JMM-led coalition and the BJP-led NDA.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand is bracing for a pivotal electoral contest with polling scheduled in 38 out of its 81 assembly seats on Wednesday. The outcome will determine the political future of 528 candidates, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren, as well as opposition leaders.
The ruling JMM-led INDIA coalition and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are locked in a fierce battle. This closely watched election follows the first phase on November 13, seeing both parties campaigning fervently on key issues such as welfare schemes, Hindutva, and alleged infiltration.
Polling will take place in 14,218 stations, accommodating 1.23 crore eligible voters. Significant security measures and preparations have been put in place, with women exclusively managing 239 polling booths and persons with disabilities overseeing 22 stations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
