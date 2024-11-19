High-Stakes Showdown: Palakkad's By-Election Drama
In the Palakkad constituency by-election for the Kerala Assembly, over 1.90 lakh voters are set to elect a new representative following a vigorous campaign. This election follows Congress leader Shafi Parambil's resignation. Ten candidates compete, with enhanced security and extensive preparations made for seamless voting.
Over 1.90 lakh voters in the Palakkad constituency will determine their new representative in the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday, concluding an intense by-election campaign. This election was necessitated after Congress leader Shafi Parambil vacated his MLA seat upon joining the Lok Sabha.
The by-election sees ten candidates, with prominent figures including Rahul Mamkootathil of the Congress-led UDF, C Krishnakumar from the BJP-led NDA, and P Sarin representing the CPI(M)-led LDF. The final electoral roll includes 1,94,706 eligible voters, with significant demographics of women, senior citizens, differently-abled individuals, and additional expatriate and first-time voters.
Voting occurs between 7 am and 6 pm, following a mock poll at 5.30 am. The Election Commission ensured all voting stations, staffed by 736 officers, are equipped and secure. Sensitive areas receive heightened security, including central forces, safeguarding the integrity of the process.
