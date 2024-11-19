Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown: Palakkad's By-Election Drama

In the Palakkad constituency by-election for the Kerala Assembly, over 1.90 lakh voters are set to elect a new representative following a vigorous campaign. This election follows Congress leader Shafi Parambil's resignation. Ten candidates compete, with enhanced security and extensive preparations made for seamless voting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:54 IST
High-Stakes Showdown: Palakkad's By-Election Drama
  • Country:
  • India

Over 1.90 lakh voters in the Palakkad constituency will determine their new representative in the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday, concluding an intense by-election campaign. This election was necessitated after Congress leader Shafi Parambil vacated his MLA seat upon joining the Lok Sabha.

The by-election sees ten candidates, with prominent figures including Rahul Mamkootathil of the Congress-led UDF, C Krishnakumar from the BJP-led NDA, and P Sarin representing the CPI(M)-led LDF. The final electoral roll includes 1,94,706 eligible voters, with significant demographics of women, senior citizens, differently-abled individuals, and additional expatriate and first-time voters.

Voting occurs between 7 am and 6 pm, following a mock poll at 5.30 am. The Election Commission ensured all voting stations, staffed by 736 officers, are equipped and secure. Sensitive areas receive heightened security, including central forces, safeguarding the integrity of the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024