Global Geopolitical Shifts: Putin's Nuclear Doctrine and India-China Developments

In a significant geopolitical development, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a revised nuclear doctrine on Tuesday, dramatically lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons. The doctrine equates a conventional attack on Russia by a nation backed by a nuclear power to a joint nuclear attack on Russia.

Meanwhile, international relations continue to evolve as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Brazilian President Lula da Silva to strengthen bilateral ties. Both leaders discussed enhancing cooperation across energy, biofuels, defense, and agriculture sectors in a meeting held in Rio de Janeiro.

Back in India, the government faces a severe pollution crisis in New Delhi, where air quality levels remain in the 'severe+' zone. Efforts are underway to induce artificial rain and form hospital specialist teams to address respiratory health concerns exacerbated by the pollution.

