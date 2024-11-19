Left Menu

Global Geopolitical Shifts: Putin's Nuclear Doctrine and India-China Developments

The latest developments highlight Russian President Putin's signing of a nuclear doctrine lowering the threshold for nuclear weapon use. Concurrently, India and China are working to stabilize ties while PM Modi met with Brazil's President to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various sectors. Pollution remains a major issue in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:02 IST
Global Geopolitical Shifts: Putin's Nuclear Doctrine and India-China Developments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant geopolitical development, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a revised nuclear doctrine on Tuesday, dramatically lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons. The doctrine equates a conventional attack on Russia by a nation backed by a nuclear power to a joint nuclear attack on Russia.

Meanwhile, international relations continue to evolve as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Brazilian President Lula da Silva to strengthen bilateral ties. Both leaders discussed enhancing cooperation across energy, biofuels, defense, and agriculture sectors in a meeting held in Rio de Janeiro.

Back in India, the government faces a severe pollution crisis in New Delhi, where air quality levels remain in the 'severe+' zone. Efforts are underway to induce artificial rain and form hospital specialist teams to address respiratory health concerns exacerbated by the pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024