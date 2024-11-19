Global Geopolitical Shifts: Putin's Nuclear Doctrine and India-China Developments
The latest developments highlight Russian President Putin's signing of a nuclear doctrine lowering the threshold for nuclear weapon use. Concurrently, India and China are working to stabilize ties while PM Modi met with Brazil's President to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various sectors. Pollution remains a major issue in Delhi.
In a significant geopolitical development, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a revised nuclear doctrine on Tuesday, dramatically lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons. The doctrine equates a conventional attack on Russia by a nation backed by a nuclear power to a joint nuclear attack on Russia.
Meanwhile, international relations continue to evolve as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Brazilian President Lula da Silva to strengthen bilateral ties. Both leaders discussed enhancing cooperation across energy, biofuels, defense, and agriculture sectors in a meeting held in Rio de Janeiro.
Back in India, the government faces a severe pollution crisis in New Delhi, where air quality levels remain in the 'severe+' zone. Efforts are underway to induce artificial rain and form hospital specialist teams to address respiratory health concerns exacerbated by the pollution.
