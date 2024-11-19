Stone Attack Fuels Political Tensions in Maharashtra

Former Maharashtra home minister and prominent NCP leader Anil Deshmukh has been discharged from the hospital after suffering injuries in a stone attack on his vehicle. The incident, which occurred in Nagpur, has ignited further tensions between Deshmukh and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Deshmukh, undeterred by the attack, declared his intentions to oppose the BJP vehemently. 'I want to tell BJP that you can pelt stones or fire bullets on Anil Deshmukh. I will not die nor will we leave you before teaching you a lesson,' he affirmed in a statement to the press in Nagpur.

The assault took place as Deshmukh was en route to Katol after a political meeting. Police investigations are underway, with a case registered against four unidentified individuals for attempted murder. The attack coincides with the campaign of Deshmukh's son, Salil, who is contesting the Katol assembly constituency against a BJP opponent.

