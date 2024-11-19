Left Menu

Stone Attack Fuels Political Tensions in Maharashtra

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was injured in a stone attack but discharged from hospital on Tuesday. He vows to retaliate against the BJP, attributing the violence to political tensions as his son, Salil Deshmukh, contests the assembly constituency against a BJP candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:10 IST
Stone Attack Fuels Political Tensions in Maharashtra
Anil Deshmukh
  • Country:
  • India

Former Maharashtra home minister and prominent NCP leader Anil Deshmukh has been discharged from the hospital after suffering injuries in a stone attack on his vehicle. The incident, which occurred in Nagpur, has ignited further tensions between Deshmukh and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Deshmukh, undeterred by the attack, declared his intentions to oppose the BJP vehemently. 'I want to tell BJP that you can pelt stones or fire bullets on Anil Deshmukh. I will not die nor will we leave you before teaching you a lesson,' he affirmed in a statement to the press in Nagpur.

The assault took place as Deshmukh was en route to Katol after a political meeting. Police investigations are underway, with a case registered against four unidentified individuals for attempted murder. The attack coincides with the campaign of Deshmukh's son, Salil, who is contesting the Katol assembly constituency against a BJP opponent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024