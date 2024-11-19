India and Brazil Strengthen Ties at G20 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Brazilian President Lula da Silva at the G20 Summit to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation in sectors such as energy, biofuels, defence, and agriculture. They also affirmed India's support for Brazil's initiatives and reviewed their countries’ strategic partnership.
