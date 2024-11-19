India and Brazil Strengthen Ties at G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during the G20 Summit, focusing on the enhancement of bilateral relations.

The two leaders evaluated the breadth of their cooperation, emphasizing key areas like energy, biofuels, defence, and agriculture. Modi lauded Brazil's role in the G20 and reiterated India's support for joint initiatives.

This meeting marks a significant step in India-Brazil relations as both countries aim to strengthen ties and pursue collaborative endeavors.

