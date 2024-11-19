Left Menu

India and Brazil Strengthen Ties at G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Brazilian President Lula da Silva at the G20 Summit to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation in sectors such as energy, biofuels, defence, and agriculture. They also affirmed India's support for Brazil's initiatives and reviewed their countries’ strategic partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:23 IST
India and Brazil Strengthen Ties at G20 Summit
Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during the G20 Summit, focusing on the enhancement of bilateral relations.

The two leaders evaluated the breadth of their cooperation, emphasizing key areas like energy, biofuels, defence, and agriculture. Modi lauded Brazil's role in the G20 and reiterated India's support for joint initiatives.

This meeting marks a significant step in India-Brazil relations as both countries aim to strengthen ties and pursue collaborative endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024