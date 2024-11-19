Left Menu

Battle for Jharkhand: A Decisive Electoral Showdown

The final phase of Jharkhand's electoral contest sees the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition defending power against a BJP-led NDA. Chief Minister Hemant Soren faces challenges amid allegations of corruption and infiltration issues. With 528 candidates contending for 38 seats, polling will proceed amidst rigorous security arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:58 IST
The anticipation escalates as Jharkhand prepares for the second and decisive round of its electoral showdown on Wednesday. Here, the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance fights to retain its dominion, facing stiff competition from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance eager to seize control.

Central to this electoral narrative is Chief Minister Hemant Soren, amidst accusations of malfeasance and infiltration from Bangladesh, as well as an emotional appeal to his tribal lineage. Simultaneously, BJP leaders deploy influential figures, including Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, underscoring their campaign around Hindutva and governance issues.

Polling will unfold across 14,218 booths from 7 am to 5 pm, with tighter scrutiny at select centers, facilitated by a meticulously prepared election apparatus to ensure orderly conduct. This electoral bout not only carries the fate of political heavyweights but also the overarching narrative of governance in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

