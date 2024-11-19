Alleged Vote-Buying Scandal Rocks Maharashtra Elections

Palghar Police have registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) against BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, party candidate Rajan Naik, and others for allegedly distributing cash to voters. This comes on the eve of Maharashtra polls, as per police officials.

A separate FIR targeting BJP and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi members was also filed for reportedly attempting to hold a press conference in violation of electoral regulations. The cases center on allegations of election code breaches in the upcoming November 20 assembly elections.

Authorities are investigating claims of offering cash and alcohol to voters, with at least Rs 9,93,500 confiscated from a Virar hotel. Viral footage shows party supporters confronting Tawde, who refutes the allegations. Legal proceedings continue under relevant election statutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)