Left Menu

Alleged Vote-Buying Scandal Rocks Maharashtra Elections

Two FIRs have been filed against BJP figures including Vinod Tawde and Rajan Naik for allegedly distributing cash to voters. This comes ahead of the Maharashtra elections, with accusations of violating the election code. Investigations continue into the claims of vote-buying and illegal gatherings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:02 IST
Alleged Vote-Buying Scandal Rocks Maharashtra Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Palghar Police have registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) against BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, party candidate Rajan Naik, and others for allegedly distributing cash to voters. This comes on the eve of Maharashtra polls, as per police officials.

A separate FIR targeting BJP and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi members was also filed for reportedly attempting to hold a press conference in violation of electoral regulations. The cases center on allegations of election code breaches in the upcoming November 20 assembly elections.

Authorities are investigating claims of offering cash and alcohol to voters, with at least Rs 9,93,500 confiscated from a Virar hotel. Viral footage shows party supporters confronting Tawde, who refutes the allegations. Legal proceedings continue under relevant election statutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024