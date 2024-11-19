Left Menu

Bitcoin Scandal Rocks Maharashtra Politics

The BJP has accused Maharashtra's Congress and NCP (SP) leaders of attempting to influence elections through Bitcoin transactions, raising concerns over the integrity of the polls. The accusations involve voice notes and purported messages linking opposition leaders to the transactions, which they deny, leading to a criminal complaint.

Updated: 19-11-2024 23:32 IST
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised allegations against Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, accusing them of trying to influence elections using Bitcoin transactions. This revelation comes with purported voice notes and signals questioning the fairness of the election process.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claims this incident unveils the intentions of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. He has demanded responses from both the Congress party and Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar. Sule herself has condemned these allegations and has filed a criminal complaint, mentioning the use of tactics to misinform voters ahead of the elections.

Trivedi stated that the MVA foresees defeat, which might be why such conversations involving Bitcoins were made public. He challenges the opposition, particularly targeting Sule, to refute these claims authentically. The involvement of significant figures, including a former IPS officer, further exacerbates the controversy, compelling Congress to clarify the legality of the alleged Bitcoin transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

