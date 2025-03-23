Left Menu

Turkish Political Drama: Opposition Fights Back

Turkey's main opposition plans to legally challenge Sunday's court decision to jail Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on graft charges. CHP leader Ozgur Ozel deems the case politically driven and plots further, announcing an acting mayor will be elected by the Istanbul municipality council pending Imamoglu's trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 23-03-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 16:05 IST
Turkish Political Drama: Opposition Fights Back
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant political move, Turkey's chief opposition party is set to contest a court ruling that resulted in the jailing of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. The charges, presented as graft-related, have been labeled a politically-driven plot by the opposition's leadership.

Addressing the media at the Istanbul courthouse, CHP leader Ozgur Ozel announced plans to initiate legal appeals against the decision. He communicated the party's staunch belief that the charges are unfounded and intended to undermine political stability.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the Istanbul municipality council is to elect an acting mayor to manage the city's affairs temporarily, emphasizing the dynamic political landscape amid Imamoglu's ongoing legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025