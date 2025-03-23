Turkish Political Drama: Opposition Fights Back

In a significant political move, Turkey's chief opposition party is set to contest a court ruling that resulted in the jailing of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. The charges, presented as graft-related, have been labeled a politically-driven plot by the opposition's leadership.

Addressing the media at the Istanbul courthouse, CHP leader Ozgur Ozel announced plans to initiate legal appeals against the decision. He communicated the party's staunch belief that the charges are unfounded and intended to undermine political stability.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the Istanbul municipality council is to elect an acting mayor to manage the city's affairs temporarily, emphasizing the dynamic political landscape amid Imamoglu's ongoing legal battle.

