Political Tensions Rise After Stone Attack on Anil Deshmukh's Car

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was injured in a stone-pelting incident in Nagpur, escalating tension between the ruling BJP and the NCP. Police have registered a case against four unidentified individuals and employed advanced technology to trace the assailants, while political rivalries fuel accusations and demand for a high-level probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:43 IST
The escalating political drama in Maharashtra has taken another turn with former home minister Anil Deshmukh injured in a stone-pelting incident near Nagpur. Police have registered a case against four unidentified assailants, accused of attempt to murder, following the attack on Deshmukh's car on Monday night.

Nagpur police, tasked with tracking the suspects, are utilizing advanced investigative techniques, including artificial intelligence and data from the District Urban Management system. While technical leads are being pursued, the motive behind the attack remains undetermined, as per Special Inspector General of Police Dilip Patil Bhujbal.

Political tensions soared further when NCP accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack as part of a broader conspiracy. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed these claims, likening the events to a movie plot. The incident coincided with the final day of campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections, adding to the political friction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

