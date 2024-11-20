Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's Unconstitutional Slogan
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized BJP and its allies for distancing from Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's controversial slogan. Yadav termed the slogan as unconstitutional and negative. He accused the BJP of misusing powers to discourage voting, neglecting employment, and threatening the constitution.
On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP and its partners of distancing themselves from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's divisive slogan, 'Batoge toh katoge.' Yadav severely criticized the slogan, calling it both 'unconstitutional' and 'negative.'
Addressing residents in Bakshi Ka Talab, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister analogized the slogan to the British-era 'divide and rule' policy. He indicated that despite the British departure, similar ideologies persist. Yadav insisted that power and votes should not be manipulated by the BJP.
Yadav further alleged the BJP was intentionally discouraging youth employment and undermining constitutional protections such as reservation benefits. He called on the public to unite against the BJP's governance, which he believes jeopardizes India's constitutional framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
