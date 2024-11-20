Transgender Rights Clash in the U.S. House Over Bathroom Bill

A Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives has introduced a contentious bill aimed at preventing the House's first openly transgender member from using women's bathrooms. The move has faced sharp criticism from Democrats, who view it as an attack on transgender rights.

Representative Nancy Mace's bill, proposed weeks after Democrat Sarah McBride's election, would require House members and employees to use bathrooms corresponding to their biological sex. On social media, Mace described her bill as "common sense," controversially referring to transgender women as "men in a mini skirt."

Leading Democrats have condemned the bill as "bullying." Transgender rights have become a major political issue in the U.S., with numerous bills introduced across states to restrict gender-affirming healthcare. Top Democrat Hakeem Jeffries and McBride argue that the legislation is a distraction from more pressing issues.

