Left Menu

Modi's Diplomatic Voyage: Strengthening Ties Across Continents

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his three-nation tour, attending the G20 Summit in Brazil and holding bilateral talks with global leaders. The tour aims to strengthen international ties, address global issues such as food security, and advance economic cooperation across various sectors, including energy and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 20-11-2024 04:02 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 04:02 IST
Modi's Diplomatic Voyage: Strengthening Ties Across Continents
Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, continued his strategic three-nation tour, marking significant diplomatic engagements at the G20 Summit in Brazil. Among the world leaders, Modi met US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, focusing on future-focused global cooperation.

Post the summit, Modi's itinerary included bilateral discussions with Brazil, Italy, and Australia. Significant strides included a five-year strategic action plan with Italy, aimed at fortifying defense, trade, and energy ties, and launching a Renewable Energy Partnership with Australia, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to sustainable development.

Modi's visit culminates in Guyana, responding to an invitation from President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. This visit will be the first by an Indian prime minister to the South American nation in over 50 years, signaling a renewed focus on strengthening India's global partnerships and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024