Modi's Diplomatic Voyage: Strengthening Ties Across Continents

Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, continued his strategic three-nation tour, marking significant diplomatic engagements at the G20 Summit in Brazil. Among the world leaders, Modi met US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, focusing on future-focused global cooperation.

Post the summit, Modi's itinerary included bilateral discussions with Brazil, Italy, and Australia. Significant strides included a five-year strategic action plan with Italy, aimed at fortifying defense, trade, and energy ties, and launching a Renewable Energy Partnership with Australia, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to sustainable development.

Modi's visit culminates in Guyana, responding to an invitation from President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. This visit will be the first by an Indian prime minister to the South American nation in over 50 years, signaling a renewed focus on strengthening India's global partnerships and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)