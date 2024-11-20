Global Tensions and Political Dynamo: The Latest World Incidents

The G20 summit in Brazil witnessed a controversial appearance by Argentina's President Javier Milei, who echoed former U.S. President Donald Trump on issues like climate skepticism and economic policies.

Meanwhile, in Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz is under increasing pressure to reconsider his re-election bid as the Social Democrats seek a fresh leader amid lagging poll numbers.

On the 1,000th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. ATACMS missiles were employed by Ukraine for the first time, while Antony Blinken acknowledged Venezuela's opposition leader as president-elect, intensifying Washington's stance against Nicolas Maduro.

