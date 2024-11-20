Left Menu

Global Tensions and Political Dynamo: The Latest World Incidents

A summary of the latest global news, including Argentina's President Milei bringing a Trump-like presence to the G20, Germany's Scholz facing pressure, Ukraine's missile strikes on Russia, Blinken recognizing Venezuela's Gonzalez as president-elect, US-Israel talks on Gaza, gang violence in Haiti, SpaceX's Starship launch, Lebanese army struggles, Liam Payne's funeral, and Lula's early G20 exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 05:22 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 05:22 IST
Global Tensions and Political Dynamo: The Latest World Incidents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The G20 summit in Brazil witnessed a controversial appearance by Argentina's President Javier Milei, who echoed former U.S. President Donald Trump on issues like climate skepticism and economic policies.

Meanwhile, in Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz is under increasing pressure to reconsider his re-election bid as the Social Democrats seek a fresh leader amid lagging poll numbers.

On the 1,000th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. ATACMS missiles were employed by Ukraine for the first time, while Antony Blinken acknowledged Venezuela's opposition leader as president-elect, intensifying Washington's stance against Nicolas Maduro.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024