Maharashtra Chooses: Mahayuti Aims for Another Term

On Wednesday morning, citizens of Maharashtra began participating in assembly elections that could potentially redefine the state's political landscape. The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are vying for control in a closely watched electoral battle.

Polling opened at 7 am across all 288 assembly constituencies and will conclude at 6 pm, with results slated for November 23. With over 9.7 crore voters and 4,136 candidates, the stakes are high in this fiercely contested election.

Prominent leaders, including Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, have campaigned vigorously. Key issues like social justice, constitutional protection, and polarising slogans have shaped the discourse, ultimately driving the political narrative in a divided electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)