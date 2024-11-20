Pro-Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon Named Education Secretary

In a surprising move, President-elect Donald Trump has selected Linda McMahon, a key supporter and ex-CEO of WWE, as his choice for education secretary. This decision places McMahon, a strong advocate for parents' rights and universal school choice, at the center of a controversial proposal to dismantle the Department of Education.

McMahon has had a significant influence in Trump's political rise, holding prominent roles including head of the Small Business Administration. A major donor and early backer of Trump, she played a pivotal role in both his previous administration and campaign endeavors.

Though previously considered for the commerce secretary role, McMahon was ultimately bypassed for that position, with Howard Lutnick receiving the nomination. Trump maintained confidence in McMahon's leadership capabilities, appointing her instead to guide the education sector despite potential legislative hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)