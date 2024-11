Pragmatic Shift: Milei's Surprising G20 Diplomacy

In a dramatic turn at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Argentine President Javier Milei shook hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping, marking a shift from his earlier criticisms of China's leadership. This meeting signifies Milei's willingness to enhance trade relations with China, despite previously labeling its leaders as 'murderers' and 'thieves'.

Prior to this development, Milei had positioned himself as a staunch populist, channeling energies reminiscent of global far-right figures like Donald Trump. His apparent volte-face at the summit came under considerable international pressure, compelling him to sign a joint declaration despite initial resistance.

The Argentine leader's pragmatism surprised many, especially given his prior attempts to undermine various international initiatives, such as opposing UN climate actions. This adaptability, however, seems critical for maintaining Argentina's financial and trade links, particularly with China, which remains a vital partner.

