High-Stakes Battle in Kedarnath: BJP and Congress Clash in Critical Bypoll

The Kedarnath assembly seat in Uttarakhand witnessed the beginning of polling early Wednesday, following the vacancy left by BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat's death in July. The bypoll has garnered significant attention due to the high stakes involved for both the BJP and Congress.

A total of 173 polling booths have been strategically set up in the constituency, with surveillance measures including CCTV installations in 130 of these stations. Continuous monitoring is ensured by the District and Chief Election Officer's Office, alongside the Election Commission leveraging webcasting from CCTV cameras, according to CEO BVRC Purushottam.

This by-election has turned into a fierce contest between BJP's Asha Nautiyal and Congress's Manoj Rawat, each determined to secure the seat. For the BJP, it's crucial to retain the seat, while the Congress is aiming to defeat the BJP in this key constituency after a similar endeavor in Badrinath.

