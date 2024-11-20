Left Menu

High-Stakes Battle in Kedarnath: BJP and Congress Clash in Critical Bypoll

Polling has commenced for the Kedarnath assembly bypoll following the seat's vacancy due to the passing of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat. A heated contest emerges between BJP's Asha Nautiyal and Congress's Manoj Rawat. With 173 polling booths and extensive monitoring, both parties vie for this pivotal seat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 20-11-2024 08:19 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 08:19 IST
High-Stakes Battle in Kedarnath: BJP and Congress Clash in Critical Bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

The Kedarnath assembly seat in Uttarakhand witnessed the beginning of polling early Wednesday, following the vacancy left by BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat's death in July. The bypoll has garnered significant attention due to the high stakes involved for both the BJP and Congress.

A total of 173 polling booths have been strategically set up in the constituency, with surveillance measures including CCTV installations in 130 of these stations. Continuous monitoring is ensured by the District and Chief Election Officer's Office, alongside the Election Commission leveraging webcasting from CCTV cameras, according to CEO BVRC Purushottam.

This by-election has turned into a fierce contest between BJP's Asha Nautiyal and Congress's Manoj Rawat, each determined to secure the seat. For the BJP, it's crucial to retain the seat, while the Congress is aiming to defeat the BJP in this key constituency after a similar endeavor in Badrinath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024