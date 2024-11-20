Left Menu

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Ram Naik Confident of BJP's Vidya Thakur Winning Goregaon Seat

Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik casts his vote in Maharashtra polls, expressing confidence in BJP's Vidya Thakur securing the Goregaon seat. The Maharashtra elections feature 4,136 candidates, including shifting alliances like BJP's Mahayuti and Congress-led MVA. Voting for the 288 constituencies concludes at 6 pm today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:48 IST
BJP leader Ram Naik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, a leader of the BJP, cast his vote in the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday. Naik expressed confidence that BJP candidate Vidya Thakur would emerge victorious from the Goregaon constituency.

Naik stated, "I cast my vote in every election. Considering the recent political atmosphere, I believe Vidya Thakur will be elected from here." In Goregaon, the contest is between incumbent BJP MLA Vidya Thakur and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sameer Desai. Both parties have historically considered the seat a stronghold.

The Maharashtra assembly elections commenced at 7 am for the state's 288 constituencies, concluding at 6 pm. A total of 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, are in the fray. The BJP is contesting 149 seats, whilst the Shiv Sena is contesting 81, and the NCP 59. Meanwhile, Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86. The BSP is participating in 237 seats. The voter base in the state is approximately 9.7 crore.

The election is marked by shifting alliances, ideological conflicts, and intricate caste dynamics. The primary contest pits the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance against the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti alliance consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), while the MVA is comprised of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

In the previous 2019 assembly elections, the BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44. Earlier, in 2014, the BJP claimed 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.

(With inputs from agencies.)

