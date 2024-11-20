Jharkhand Assembly Election Heats Up as Key Players Eye Power Shift

As the clock struck 7 a.m. on Wednesday, eager voters queued at Dumka's polling booths for the critical second phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections. Among them was Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Nalin Soren, expressing his intent to uphold the tradition of voting early.

Expressing his views to ANI, Soren emphasized the importance of the voting tradition, highlighting development issues. Confidently promoting his party, Soren assured continuity in governance, commending past accomplishments. Meanwhile, Jharkhand BJP Chief Babulal Marandi voiced optimism, stating the BJP-NDA alliance aims to capture over 51 seats due to growing dissatisfaction with the ruling Hemant Soren-led JMM.

Babulal Marandi, contesting from Dhanwar constituency, argues for a change after what he describes as five challenging years under JMM. Dubbed as a formidable contest, Marandi is running against JMM's Nizam Uddin Ansari. Simultaneously, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey predicts a 2/3rd majority win focused on unemployment and corruption, projecting BJP's maiden independent government in Jharkhand.

In a fierce electoral clash, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance confronts a determined Bharatiya Janata Party effort to oust Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Voting commenced robustly for 38 remaining seats, marking a pivotal phase in Jharkhand's political landscape.

