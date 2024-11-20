Left Menu

Jharkhand Assembly Election Heats Up as Key Players Eye Power Shift

As voting for the second phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections begins, parties clash in a fierce power struggle. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha aims to maintain leadership amidst BJP and allied confidence in securing victory, highlighting key issues such as development, infiltration, and unemployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:55 IST
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Nalin Soren (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

As the clock struck 7 a.m. on Wednesday, eager voters queued at Dumka's polling booths for the critical second phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections. Among them was Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Nalin Soren, expressing his intent to uphold the tradition of voting early.

Expressing his views to ANI, Soren emphasized the importance of the voting tradition, highlighting development issues. Confidently promoting his party, Soren assured continuity in governance, commending past accomplishments. Meanwhile, Jharkhand BJP Chief Babulal Marandi voiced optimism, stating the BJP-NDA alliance aims to capture over 51 seats due to growing dissatisfaction with the ruling Hemant Soren-led JMM.

Babulal Marandi, contesting from Dhanwar constituency, argues for a change after what he describes as five challenging years under JMM. Dubbed as a formidable contest, Marandi is running against JMM's Nizam Uddin Ansari. Simultaneously, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey predicts a 2/3rd majority win focused on unemployment and corruption, projecting BJP's maiden independent government in Jharkhand.

In a fierce electoral clash, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance confronts a determined Bharatiya Janata Party effort to oust Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Voting commenced robustly for 38 remaining seats, marking a pivotal phase in Jharkhand's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

