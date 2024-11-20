Maharashtra Votes: CM Shinde's Family Rallies for Support

As the Maharashtra assembly elections unfold, Prakash Sambhaji Shinde, brother of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has made a fervent plea for voters to support the incumbent. Highlighting his brother's contributions to the state, Prakash emphasized the region's need for continuity in leadership. The CM seeks re-election from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency.

Amid the electoral fervor, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also participated in the democratic exercise, casting his vote in Baramati. Pawar voiced confidence in securing victory, despite facing allegations of electoral irregularities. The minister expressed hope, recalling the fierce family-led contest in previous Lok Sabha elections.

Voting for the 288-seat Maharashtra assembly commenced at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm. Across the state, the elections pit the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance against the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged voters to engage in this democratic festival with enthusiasm, especially encouraging youth and women to vote.

