Sanjay Raut Proclaims Shiv Sena's Stance on Waqf Bill: 'File is Closed'
Sanjay Raut announces Shiv Sena (UBT) will not challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 in the Supreme Court. This follows his criticism of the Bill, accusing it of focusing on property acquisition over Muslim welfare. Despite opposition, the Bill awaits the President's assent to become law.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut confirmed on Saturday that the party will not seek Supreme Court intervention regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Raut stated that the matter is conclusively closed for the party. He told the media, "No. We have done our work. We have said what we had to say and made our decision. This file is closed for us now."
Raut's remarks follow his harsh criticism of the Bill on Friday, denouncing it as a commercial maneuver rather than a protective measure for Muslim interests. Raut accused the government of prioritizing the acquisition of valuable Waqf properties worth approximately Rs 2 lakh crore over safeguarding Muslim welfare.
Meanwhile, political leaders, including AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leader Mohammad Jawed, have approached the Supreme Court to challenge the Bill. The Aam Aadmi Party's Amanatullah Khan also filed a challenge on Saturday. The Bill, after passing in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, now awaits President Droupadi Murmu's approval to become law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Parliament Reconvenes for Budget Session: Key Developments
TMC Walkout: Clash Over Parliamentary Traditions in Rajya Sabha
Stalin's Call: Ensuring Fair Representation in Parliament
Powering India's Future: Parliamentary Consultative Committee Reviews National Electricity Plan - Transmission 2023–2032
Parliamentary Panel Urges Clarity in Spectrum Auction to Avoid Past Financial Missteps