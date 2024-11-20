Maharashtra Hits the Polls: Battle for Assembly Begins
Maharashtra commenced its assembly elections with Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam casting his vote in Mumbai and urging citizens to follow suit. Amid heightened security, over 9.7 crore registered voters are expected to decide the fate of 4,136 candidates across 288 seats. The main contenders include BJP-led Mahayuti and Congress-led MVA alliances.
As Maharashtra embarks on its pivotal assembly elections, Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam was among the early voters in Mumbai's Colaba constituency. He passionately appealed to fellow citizens to exercise their democratic rights, emphasizing the meticulous preparations made by thousands of polling officials and security personnel.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended a digital invitation, urging voters, particularly youth and women, to participate enthusiastically in what he called a 'festival of democracy.' The elections, covering 288 seats, spotlight the primary contest between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
Security in Mumbai has been significantly strengthened, with over 25,000 police officers actively ensuring order. As 4,136 candidates vie for electoral victory, including major players like the BJP and Congress, the state is set for a fiercely contested election marked by shifting political alliances and complex sociopolitical dynamics.
