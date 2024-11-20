Maharashtra Hits the Polls: Battle for Assembly Begins

As Maharashtra embarks on its pivotal assembly elections, Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam was among the early voters in Mumbai's Colaba constituency. He passionately appealed to fellow citizens to exercise their democratic rights, emphasizing the meticulous preparations made by thousands of polling officials and security personnel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended a digital invitation, urging voters, particularly youth and women, to participate enthusiastically in what he called a 'festival of democracy.' The elections, covering 288 seats, spotlight the primary contest between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Security in Mumbai has been significantly strengthened, with over 25,000 police officers actively ensuring order. As 4,136 candidates vie for electoral victory, including major players like the BJP and Congress, the state is set for a fiercely contested election marked by shifting political alliances and complex sociopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)