Global Diplomacy: PM Modi's Strategic International Tour

PM Modi is currently on an international tour visiting three nations, focusing on strengthening diplomatic ties. Key highlights include efforts to improve India-China relations, launching a renewable energy partnership with Australia, and addressing terrorism issues with Pakistan at the UN. The background also touches stories on global tensions such as in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Updated: 20-11-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:47 IST
PM Modi is on a pivotal international tour encompassing three significant countries, aiming to fortify diplomatic relations and cooperation.

During his visits, vital discussions have revolved around improving ties with China and initiating a renewable energy partnership with Australia. Simultaneously, India has stressed the termination of terrorism as the first step in engaging with Pakistan, as emphasized by its UN ambassador.

These diplomatic moves take place amid ongoing global tensions, such as those in West Asia and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting the need for resilient international relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

