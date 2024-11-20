Global Diplomacy: PM Modi's Strategic International Tour

PM Modi is on a pivotal international tour encompassing three significant countries, aiming to fortify diplomatic relations and cooperation.

During his visits, vital discussions have revolved around improving ties with China and initiating a renewable energy partnership with Australia. Simultaneously, India has stressed the termination of terrorism as the first step in engaging with Pakistan, as emphasized by its UN ambassador.

These diplomatic moves take place amid ongoing global tensions, such as those in West Asia and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting the need for resilient international relationships.

