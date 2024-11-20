Left Menu

Mumbai City Votes: Collector Yadav's Call to Action

Mumbai City Collector Sanjay Yadav voted in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, urging residents to participate as well. Maharashtra's voter turnout reached 6.61% by 9 AM. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance contests with the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as 4,136 candidates vie for 288 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:12 IST
Mumbai City Votes: Collector Yadav's Call to Action
Mumbai City Collector Sanjay Yadav. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai City Collector Sanjay Yadav exercised his voting rights on Wednesday in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, and he strongly encouraged his fellow Mumbaikars to follow suit. In a statement to ANI, Yadav emphasized the significance of the day, describing it as crucial for the citizens of Mumbai and Maharashtra. He assured voters that efforts have been made to facilitate a smooth and peaceful voting process.

According to official polling data, Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 6.61% by 9 AM in the single-phase assembly elections that commenced earlier in the day. Notably, the naxal-affected district of Gadchiroli reported the highest turnout of 12.33%, contrasting with Osmanabad, which had the lowest at 4.85%. Mumbai city reported a turnout of 6.25%, while other regions varied in participation, highlighting variances across the state.

In this high-stakes election, 4,136 candidates are vying for 288 assembly seats, including 2,086 independents. The ruling BJP is competing for 149 seats, with its allies Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) forming part of the Mahayuti alliance. On the opposition front, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), consisting of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), counter the BJP's efforts. As Maharashtra reaches the final stretch of its electoral battle, its registered voter base of approximately 9.7 crore has been encouraged to shape the state's political future decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024