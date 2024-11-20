Mumbai City Votes: Collector Yadav's Call to Action

Mumbai City Collector Sanjay Yadav exercised his voting rights on Wednesday in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, and he strongly encouraged his fellow Mumbaikars to follow suit. In a statement to ANI, Yadav emphasized the significance of the day, describing it as crucial for the citizens of Mumbai and Maharashtra. He assured voters that efforts have been made to facilitate a smooth and peaceful voting process.

According to official polling data, Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 6.61% by 9 AM in the single-phase assembly elections that commenced earlier in the day. Notably, the naxal-affected district of Gadchiroli reported the highest turnout of 12.33%, contrasting with Osmanabad, which had the lowest at 4.85%. Mumbai city reported a turnout of 6.25%, while other regions varied in participation, highlighting variances across the state.

In this high-stakes election, 4,136 candidates are vying for 288 assembly seats, including 2,086 independents. The ruling BJP is competing for 149 seats, with its allies Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) forming part of the Mahayuti alliance. On the opposition front, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), consisting of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), counter the BJP's efforts. As Maharashtra reaches the final stretch of its electoral battle, its registered voter base of approximately 9.7 crore has been encouraged to shape the state's political future decisively.

