Clash of Voices: Voter Identity Tussle in Nashik
In a Nashik district polling center, a heated argument arose between Shiv Sena's Suhas Kande and independent candidate Sameer Bhujbal regarding voter identity verification. Despite tensions, police and poll authorities maintained control, ensuring the voting process continued smoothly without disruptions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:13 IST
- Country:
- India
A clash erupted between Shiv Sena candidate Suhas Kande and independent nominee Sameer Bhujbal at a polling station in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday over voter identity issues, according to officials.
Authorities, including police forces, quickly intervened at the scene, ensuring the situation remained under control and voting proceeded uninterrupted.
The dispute arose after Bhujbal challenged the legitimacy of certain voters. However, Nashik Collector Jalaj Sharma assured the public that polling officials thoroughly verify voter identities, dismissing any disruption rumors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shiv Sena
- Sameer Bhujbal
- Nashik
- district
- polling
- police
- authorities
- argument
- voter identity
- elections
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Actor Salman Khan gets another threat on Mumbai police helpline; message sender claims to be Lawrence Bishnoi's brother: Official.
Sanjay Kumar Verma appointed new Maharashtra Director General of Police: Official.
German Police Foil Right-Wing Militant Plot: Eight Arrested
Karnataka CM Faces Lokayukta Police Over MUDA Site Scandal
Delhi Police's Multi-Faceted approach to Combat Air Pollution