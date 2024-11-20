Clash of Voices: Voter Identity Tussle in Nashik

A clash erupted between Shiv Sena candidate Suhas Kande and independent nominee Sameer Bhujbal at a polling station in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday over voter identity issues, according to officials.

Authorities, including police forces, quickly intervened at the scene, ensuring the situation remained under control and voting proceeded uninterrupted.

The dispute arose after Bhujbal challenged the legitimacy of certain voters. However, Nashik Collector Jalaj Sharma assured the public that polling officials thoroughly verify voter identities, dismissing any disruption rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)