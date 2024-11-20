Left Menu

Clash of Voices: Voter Identity Tussle in Nashik

In a Nashik district polling center, a heated argument arose between Shiv Sena's Suhas Kande and independent candidate Sameer Bhujbal regarding voter identity verification. Despite tensions, police and poll authorities maintained control, ensuring the voting process continued smoothly without disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:13 IST
Clash of Voices: Voter Identity Tussle in Nashik
  • Country:
  • India

A clash erupted between Shiv Sena candidate Suhas Kande and independent nominee Sameer Bhujbal at a polling station in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday over voter identity issues, according to officials.

Authorities, including police forces, quickly intervened at the scene, ensuring the situation remained under control and voting proceeded uninterrupted.

The dispute arose after Bhujbal challenged the legitimacy of certain voters. However, Nashik Collector Jalaj Sharma assured the public that polling officials thoroughly verify voter identities, dismissing any disruption rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024