Shiv Sena's Confidence in Maharashtra Polls: A Vote for Development

Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde declared the Maha Vikas Aghadi as power-hungry, anticipating voters' shift towards development in the Assembly elections. CM Eknath Shinde highlighted governance differences, deeming the polls a 'festival of democracy.' The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is expected to win against the opposition MVA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:34 IST
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde voiced strong criticism against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), calling it a coalition formed from a sheer desire for power. Shinde expressed confidence that voters would respond by rejecting MVA in favor of development-focused governance in the upcoming Assembly elections.

In a statement marking the election period as a 'festival of democracy,' Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized the need for active civic participation. He compared the governance under both MVA and Mahayuti, expressing belief in the latter's superior development track and its anticipated victory with a clear majority.

The initial voter turnout figures showed varied participation across districts, with the state witnessing a significant political contest primarily between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led MVA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

