DMK slams Centre for sidelining state languages, celebrating Hindi month, week

Fare-free travel for women in government town buses and the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for women under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Kalaignar Scheme for Womens Right are among the host of schemes being implemented by the DMK regime.

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Wednesday condemned the BJP-led Centre, alleging it ignored state languages including Tamil and for celebrating Hindi, month and week. The party urged its cadres to right away begin the campaign for 2026 Assembly election, by reminding people of the momentous schemes and the visionary leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin, and expressed confidence of winning the polls.

Fare-free travel for women in government town buses and the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for women under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (Kalaignar Scheme for Women's Right) are among the host of schemes being implemented by the DMK regime. The Dravidian party, in its high level panel meeting chaired by party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin, also targeted the Union government for what it called 'delaying' the caste census. The ruling party hit out at the central government for its proposed Waqf Amendment Bill and said it was tantamount to taking away the rights of minorities. Also, the DMK slammed the Centre for not preventing rail accidents that are continuing to kill people and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safety and security of all sections of people in Manipur.

