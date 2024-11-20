Election Chaos: Clashes and Complaints Mar Bypolls
The bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand witnessed a tumultuous day with violence and allegations of police misconduct. Amid voter harassment claims and accusations of bogus voting, political parties urged the Election Commission and the Supreme Court to address the alleged irregularities, as tensions escalated between party supporters.
Bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand saw a voter turnout of about 35 percent by early afternoon. Tensions spiked with incidents of violence and complaints against police officers alleged to be harrassing voters and enabling bogus voting.
The Election Commission responded to Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's complaints by suspending some officers who reportedly violated guidelines. Tensions further escalated when a clash in Meerapur led to stone-pelting, with police using force to disperse the crowd.
Meanwhile, political parties traded accusations over alleged voter suppression and mismanagement. Samajwadi Party's allegations about misuse of identity checks contrasted with BJP's defense, highlighting a polarized political environment as voting continued.
