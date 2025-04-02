Amit Shah and Akhilesh Yadav's Lighthearted Banter Enlivens Waqf Bill Debate
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill debate witnessed lively exchanges between Home Minister Amit Shah and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Amid humorous exchanges, Shah responded to Yadav's remarks on internal BJP issues and leadership selection, eliciting laughter and engaging the audience during the legislative session.
The debate over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was punctuated by lighthearted exchanges between Home Minister Amit Shah and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, adding a touch of humor to the legislative session.
Yadav cheekily asked Shah to comment on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, prompting Shah to quip that Adityanath would be repeated in the next elections, drawing laughter from the assembly.
Shah further addressed Yadav's jabs at the BJP's leadership selection process, contrasting it with Yadav's party, where decision-making involves fewer family members, again sparking amusement.
