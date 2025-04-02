Left Menu

Amit Shah and Akhilesh Yadav's Lighthearted Banter Enlivens Waqf Bill Debate

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill debate witnessed lively exchanges between Home Minister Amit Shah and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Amid humorous exchanges, Shah responded to Yadav's remarks on internal BJP issues and leadership selection, eliciting laughter and engaging the audience during the legislative session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:12 IST
Amit Shah and Akhilesh Yadav's Lighthearted Banter Enlivens Waqf Bill Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The debate over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was punctuated by lighthearted exchanges between Home Minister Amit Shah and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, adding a touch of humor to the legislative session.

Yadav cheekily asked Shah to comment on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, prompting Shah to quip that Adityanath would be repeated in the next elections, drawing laughter from the assembly.

Shah further addressed Yadav's jabs at the BJP's leadership selection process, contrasting it with Yadav's party, where decision-making involves fewer family members, again sparking amusement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025