Erdogan Warns Against U.S. Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed opposition to the U.S. plan permitting Ukraine to use long-range missiles against Russia, fearing it would exacerbate the conflict. He urged both Russia and Ukraine to show restraint to prevent escalation. Erdogan's comments came post his attendance at the G20 Summit in Brazil.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan voiced his opposition to the United States' decision to allow Ukraine to deploy long-range missiles against Russian territory. Erdogan's remarks, as reported by CNN Turk, highlight concerns that this move could intensify the ongoing conflict.
Speaking to reporters aboard his return flight from the G20 Summit in Brazil, Erdogan stressed the potential risks such actions pose, warning they could draw the region and the world closer to a larger-scale war. He emphasized the need for both Russia and Ukraine to exercise restraint.
Turkey, a NATO member, finds itself in a delicate position, balancing its relationships with both Western allies and Russia amid escalating tensions.
