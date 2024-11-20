Left Menu

Gunshots on the Campaign Trail: A Close Call for Shiv Sena's Bhausaheb Kamble

In Shrirampur, Maharashtra, unidentified attackers fired at Shiv Sena candidate Bhausaheb Kamble's car during polling day. The bullets missed their target, and no arrests have been made. Local police registered an FIR against unknown individuals, while Kamble competes against Congress' Hemant Bhujangrao Ogale. Voter turnout reached 45.53% by 3 PM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:31 IST
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen act of violence, unidentified assailants targeted Shiv Sena candidate Bhausaheb Kamble's vehicle in Shrirampur, Maharashtra. The attack occurred during the early hours of polling day, shaking the local political scene.

The assailants, reportedly on motorcycles, missed their mark near Ashok Sugar Mills. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Shrirampur Police have lodged an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, yet the perpetrators remain elusive.

This dramatic episode unfolds as Kamble vies against Congress' Hemant Bhujangrao Ogale in the legislative assembly elections. As the day unfolded, Maharashtra boasted a voter turnout of 45.53% by mid-afternoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

