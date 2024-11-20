Gunshots on the Campaign Trail: A Close Call for Shiv Sena's Bhausaheb Kamble
In Shrirampur, Maharashtra, unidentified attackers fired at Shiv Sena candidate Bhausaheb Kamble's car during polling day. The bullets missed their target, and no arrests have been made. Local police registered an FIR against unknown individuals, while Kamble competes against Congress' Hemant Bhujangrao Ogale. Voter turnout reached 45.53% by 3 PM.
In a brazen act of violence, unidentified assailants targeted Shiv Sena candidate Bhausaheb Kamble's vehicle in Shrirampur, Maharashtra. The attack occurred during the early hours of polling day, shaking the local political scene.
The assailants, reportedly on motorcycles, missed their mark near Ashok Sugar Mills. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Shrirampur Police have lodged an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, yet the perpetrators remain elusive.
This dramatic episode unfolds as Kamble vies against Congress' Hemant Bhujangrao Ogale in the legislative assembly elections. As the day unfolded, Maharashtra boasted a voter turnout of 45.53% by mid-afternoon.
