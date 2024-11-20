Senate Scrutiny on Gaetz Nomination Amid Ethics Probe

The U.S. House Ethics Committee is set to convene in a closed session as Senate Republicans contemplate the release of their findings concerning allegations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, Matt Gaetz. The meeting underscores the rising tension surrounding Gaetz's potential appointment after he resigned from the House of Representatives, hours post President-elect Trump's nomination announcement.

Gaetz, who stands accused of having engaged in sexual activities with a 17-year-old, has never held a prosecutorial role or worked within the Justice Department. His nomination is greeted with skepticism, reflecting apprehensions within Congress about his qualifications. Additionally, the three-year investigation into Gaetz by the Justice Department yielded no charges, adding to the complexity of the confirmation process he faces.

Top Senate Republicans are now urging transparency on the Ethics Committee's findings, while dissent within the party showcases the fractures brought forth by Gaetz's nomination. Former Ethics Committee member Rep. Dean Phillips argues for public disclosure of the report to ensure accountability, highlighting Gaetz's strategic role in Republican politics. Meanwhile, Trump's unwavering support for Gaetz remains clear, as intra-party dynamics continue to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)