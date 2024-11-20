Uttar Pradesh By-Elections: Accusations and Allegations Between BJP and SP
A fierce political clash has erupted in Uttar Pradesh during by-elections, with BJP and Samajwadi Party accusing each other of electoral misconduct. SP alleges BJP's misuse of administrative powers, while BJP claims SP's involvement in hooliganism and bogus voting. Tensions rise as complaints and counterclaims surface in the heated electoral battle.
- Country:
- India
A political storm has enveloped Uttar Pradesh as the BJP and Samajwadi Party launch scathing accusations amid by-elections for nine assembly seats. Both parties allege electoral misconduct, creating an intense and contentious political atmosphere.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP of manipulating the election process and exerting undue pressure on the administration. He insists that the Election Commission is ignoring complaints regarding multiple constituency irregularities.
In sharp contrast, BJP representatives allege that Samajwadi Party workers are engaged in hooliganism and bogus voting. BJP leaders assert that women and men in burqas are being used for fraudulent voting, further intensifying the political clash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Uttar Pradesh's New DGP Appointment Policy
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's 'Double-Engine Government' in Ghaziabad Rally
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Bypolls
Delhi University's Crackdown on Election Misconduct
Demonetisation's Dark Legacy: Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP on Economy