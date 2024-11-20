Uttar Pradesh By-Elections: Accusations and Allegations Between BJP and SP

A political storm has enveloped Uttar Pradesh as the BJP and Samajwadi Party launch scathing accusations amid by-elections for nine assembly seats. Both parties allege electoral misconduct, creating an intense and contentious political atmosphere.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP of manipulating the election process and exerting undue pressure on the administration. He insists that the Election Commission is ignoring complaints regarding multiple constituency irregularities.

In sharp contrast, BJP representatives allege that Samajwadi Party workers are engaged in hooliganism and bogus voting. BJP leaders assert that women and men in burqas are being used for fraudulent voting, further intensifying the political clash.

