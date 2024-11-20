High-Stakes Talks: Rajnath Singh Meets Chinese Counterpart in Lao PDR

In a significant diplomatic development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held comprehensive talks with Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun in Vientiane, Laos. This meeting follows the conclusion of military disengagement in eastern Ladakh, a region of longstanding tension.

The discussions occurred on the margins of a gathering involving the ASEAN group and its associates, underlining the importance of regional cooperation. This comes after the militaries of India and China agreed to disengage from strategic points Demchok and Depsang last month.

After nearly four and a half years, the resumed patrolling between the two nations signals a thaw in relations. Singh was in Laos for the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus, which Lao PDR is currently chairing.

(With inputs from agencies.)