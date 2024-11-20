Left Menu

Election Guidelines Breached: Police Suspensions in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, five police personnel were suspended and several others removed from election duty for violating Election Commission guidelines, amid accusations of bias during assembly bypolls. The suspensions followed complaints from opposition parties and video evidence of improper conduct by police at polling stations.

Five police officers were suspended in Uttar Pradesh for violating Election Commission guidelines during assembly bypolls, following complaints primarily from the Samajwadi Party.

Opposition parties accused the police of preventing people from a particular community from voting, leading to extensive investigations and verification of complaints.

The Election Commission reiterated that only poll officials are authorized to check voter identity cards, not police personnel, and stressed the need for a fair voting process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

