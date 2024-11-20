High Voter Turnout Marks Jharkhand's Pivotal Assembly Elections

The second phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections concluded with a notable voter turnout of 68% by 5 PM on Wednesday. Voting took place in 38 constituencies, signaling a strong electoral engagement, as reported by officials.

Polling started at 7 AM across 14,218 booths in 12 districts, concluding at 5 PM. However, in 31 booths, voting ended earlier at 4 PM, allowing those in line to cast their votes.

The JMM-led INDIA bloc is attempting to maintain governance through its welfare initiatives, while the BJP-led NDA is striving to gain control. With 1.23 crore eligible voters, the election's outcome hinges on the state's significant turnout.

