The Justification Behind Vikram Gowda's Encounter: A Safety Concern

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has defended the killing of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda in an encounter with the Anti-Naxal Force, highlighting his criminal record and refusal to renounce violence.

Home Minister G Parameshwara, dismissing calls for an investigation into the incident, emphasized the threat Gowda posed and the necessity of the action taken.

The Minister also responded to political allegations, asserting the focus was on public safety, not political rivalry, given Gowda's refusal to surrender despite governmental and familial appeals.

(With inputs from agencies.)