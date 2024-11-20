The Justification Behind Vikram Gowda's Encounter: A Safety Concern
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah justified the killing of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda, involved in multiple criminal cases, by the Anti-Naxal Force. Home Minister G Parameshwara dismissed calls for a probe, stating Gowda was armed and dangerous. Calls for investigation were countered by his extensive criminal history.
20-11-2024
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has defended the killing of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda in an encounter with the Anti-Naxal Force, highlighting his criminal record and refusal to renounce violence.
Home Minister G Parameshwara, dismissing calls for an investigation into the incident, emphasized the threat Gowda posed and the necessity of the action taken.
The Minister also responded to political allegations, asserting the focus was on public safety, not political rivalry, given Gowda's refusal to surrender despite governmental and familial appeals.
