High Turnout in Jharkhand, Moderate in Maharashtra as Assembly Polls Progress
Polling concluded in the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, with a 67.59% voter turnout reported by 5 pm. Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Hemant Soren and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi. Meanwhile, Maharashtra elections saw a 58.22% turnout. Results are expected on November 23.
- Country:
- India
Polling for the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections across 38 constituencies in 12 districts concluded on Wednesday, with an estimated voter turnout of 67.59% reported by 5 p.m., according to the Election Commission of India. Jamtara saw the highest participation at 76.16%, followed closely by Pakur and Deoghar.
Bokaro recorded the lowest turnout at 60.97%, while other districts displayed varied participation, with Ranchi reporting a turnout of 72.01% by the evening. Simultaneously, the Maharashtra Assembly elections, held in a single phase, saw approximately 58.22% voter turnout by the end of the day.
The elections feature a mix of prominent candidates, including Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi. In Maharashtra, figures like Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed confidence in a victory for the BJP-led NDA. Election results for both states are slated for November 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
It's clear who is going to form govt in Jharkhand after CM's proposer Mandal Murmu joined BJP: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Ranchi.
Centre should release Rs 1.36 lakh cr of coal dues to Jharkhand, why is state BJP silent on it: Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge in Mandu.
JMM-led coalition compromising national security, it should be ousted: Yogi Adityanath at BJP rally in Jharkhand's Koderma.