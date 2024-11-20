Left Menu

High Turnout in Jharkhand, Moderate in Maharashtra as Assembly Polls Progress

Polling concluded in the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, with a 67.59% voter turnout reported by 5 pm. Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Hemant Soren and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi. Meanwhile, Maharashtra elections saw a 58.22% turnout. Results are expected on November 23.

Updated: 20-11-2024 18:15 IST
A queue of voters at a polling booth in Jharkhand. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Polling for the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections across 38 constituencies in 12 districts concluded on Wednesday, with an estimated voter turnout of 67.59% reported by 5 p.m., according to the Election Commission of India. Jamtara saw the highest participation at 76.16%, followed closely by Pakur and Deoghar.

Bokaro recorded the lowest turnout at 60.97%, while other districts displayed varied participation, with Ranchi reporting a turnout of 72.01% by the evening. Simultaneously, the Maharashtra Assembly elections, held in a single phase, saw approximately 58.22% voter turnout by the end of the day.

The elections feature a mix of prominent candidates, including Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi. In Maharashtra, figures like Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed confidence in a victory for the BJP-led NDA. Election results for both states are slated for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

