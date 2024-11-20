Centenarians Lead the Charge: Seniors Show Steadfast Commitment to Voting in Jharkhand

Determination knows no age, as evidenced by Chinta Devi, a 106-year-old voter, who defied physical handicaps to cast her vote in Jharkhand's assembly elections. Choosing to brave the polling station in person, Chinta joined a wave of senior citizens eager to exercise their democratic rights.

The second phase of voting in Jharkhand saw many aged voters, some requiring assistance, head to the polls. Refreshing visuals included a 112-year-old elector in Gola block and a 90-year-old who returned home to retrieve his identity card, all determined to make their voices heard.

The Election Commission of Jharkhand ensured accessible polling stations, providing ramps and ground floor locations to facilitate a smooth experience for seniors and differently-abled voters, enhancing their ability to participate actively in democracy.

