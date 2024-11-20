Urban Apathy: Maharashtra's Low Voter Turnout Challenge
The Election Commission expressed concern over urban voters' low participation during the Maharashtra assembly elections, despite extensive efforts to increase turnout. With notable campaigns and celebrity endorsements, Maharashtra reported a 58.22% voter turnout by 5 PM. Urban voter apathy remains a significant issue, impacting electoral engagement in major cities.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission has raised alarms over the persistently low voter turnout among urban residents in Maharashtra, despite implementing numerous initiatives aimed at easing the voting process and launching motivational campaigns.
Wednesday's conclusion of assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand showed Maharashtra's urban centers lagging behind in voter engagement. As of 5 PM, Maharashtra recorded a 58.22% turnout, while Jharkhand reported 67.59%, surpassing the previous election figures for the same seats in 2019.
Efforts to increase participation included establishing over 1,185 polling stations in high-rise buildings and organizing campaigns featuring film celebrities. The goal was to address urban apathy, a condition where city dwellers, especially the youth, refrain from voting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCP and BJP Strategize for Unity in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Showdown in Jharkhand: Soren vs. Modi Ahead of Assembly Elections
Milind Deora's Campaign Ignites Ahead of 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Actor Salman Khan gets another threat on Mumbai police helpline; message sender claims to be Lawrence Bishnoi's brother: Official.
Morgan Stanley Unveils State-of-the-Art Mumbai Campus