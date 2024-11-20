Left Menu

Urban Apathy: Maharashtra's Low Voter Turnout Challenge

The Election Commission expressed concern over urban voters' low participation during the Maharashtra assembly elections, despite extensive efforts to increase turnout. With notable campaigns and celebrity endorsements, Maharashtra reported a 58.22% voter turnout by 5 PM. Urban voter apathy remains a significant issue, impacting electoral engagement in major cities.

The Election Commission has raised alarms over the persistently low voter turnout among urban residents in Maharashtra, despite implementing numerous initiatives aimed at easing the voting process and launching motivational campaigns.

Wednesday's conclusion of assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand showed Maharashtra's urban centers lagging behind in voter engagement. As of 5 PM, Maharashtra recorded a 58.22% turnout, while Jharkhand reported 67.59%, surpassing the previous election figures for the same seats in 2019.

Efforts to increase participation included establishing over 1,185 polling stations in high-rise buildings and organizing campaigns featuring film celebrities. The goal was to address urban apathy, a condition where city dwellers, especially the youth, refrain from voting.

