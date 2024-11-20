Left Menu

Thackeray Family's Historic Electoral Journey

For the first time, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray voted for their family members in the Maharashtra elections. Raj's son Amit Thackeray and Uddhav's nephew Varun Sardesai debuted as candidates. The elections witnessed the influential Thackeray family's direct involvement, promising a significant impact on the political landscape.

In a historic move, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray cast their votes for family members in the recent Maharashtra elections. This marked the first electoral participation of their kin, intensifying interest in the family-dominated political scenario.

Raj Thackeray, who resides in Dadar, was accompanied by his wife and daughter as he voted for his son Amit Thackeray. Amit is engaged in a competitive triangular contest in Mahim. Over the years, MNS has fielded candidates in Mahim, but this is the first time a direct family member is standing for election.

Varun Sardesai, Uddhav Thackeray's nephew, is contesting in Vandre (Bandra) East. On Wednesday, Uddhav's family showed their support by voting for Sardesai. This election also marks a milestone for the Thackeray family as it's the first instance of their relatives running for a seat near their abode, 'Matoshree'.

