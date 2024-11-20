Fadnavis' Strategic Visit to RSS: Shaping Maharashtra's Political Landscape
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur following the state assembly polls. His visit, which lasted about 15 to 20 minutes, included key figures like RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Fadnavis, a prominent BJP leader, strives to bolster support for the BJP-led alliance.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday evening, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and influential BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis, made a noteworthy visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, marking a pivotal post-voting moment in the state assembly polls.
Significant figures, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and former general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi, were reportedly present during Fadnavis' 15 to 20-minute visit at the Sangh headquarters in Nagpur's Mahal area, as per sources.
Earlier, Fadnavis participated in the voting process alongside his family in western Nagpur. As the assembly election results are slated for a November 23 announcement, Fadnavis is eyeing another term representing Nagpur South West, amid the BJP's efforts to sway public opinion in favor of the Mahayuti alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCP and BJP Strategize for Unity in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Showdown in Jharkhand: Soren vs. Modi Ahead of Assembly Elections
Karnataka Waqf Land Controversy Escalates Amid BJP's UCC Pledge in Jharkhand
BJP Rallies Around 'Roti, Beti, Maati' for Jharkhand Polls
BJP Criticizes Congress for Silence on Hindu Temple Attacks in Canada