Fadnavis' Strategic Visit to RSS: Shaping Maharashtra's Political Landscape

On Wednesday evening, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and influential BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis, made a noteworthy visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, marking a pivotal post-voting moment in the state assembly polls.

Significant figures, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and former general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi, were reportedly present during Fadnavis' 15 to 20-minute visit at the Sangh headquarters in Nagpur's Mahal area, as per sources.

Earlier, Fadnavis participated in the voting process alongside his family in western Nagpur. As the assembly election results are slated for a November 23 announcement, Fadnavis is eyeing another term representing Nagpur South West, amid the BJP's efforts to sway public opinion in favor of the Mahayuti alliance.

