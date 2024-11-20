Left Menu

Fadnavis' Strategic Visit to RSS: Shaping Maharashtra's Political Landscape

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur following the state assembly polls. His visit, which lasted about 15 to 20 minutes, included key figures like RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Fadnavis, a prominent BJP leader, strives to bolster support for the BJP-led alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:51 IST
Fadnavis' Strategic Visit to RSS: Shaping Maharashtra's Political Landscape
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday evening, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and influential BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis, made a noteworthy visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, marking a pivotal post-voting moment in the state assembly polls.

Significant figures, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and former general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi, were reportedly present during Fadnavis' 15 to 20-minute visit at the Sangh headquarters in Nagpur's Mahal area, as per sources.

Earlier, Fadnavis participated in the voting process alongside his family in western Nagpur. As the assembly election results are slated for a November 23 announcement, Fadnavis is eyeing another term representing Nagpur South West, amid the BJP's efforts to sway public opinion in favor of the Mahayuti alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024