YSRCP Leader Jagan Reddy Accuses CM Naidu of Family Targeting
YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu targeted his mother and sister through a 'hate campaign'. Reddy accused Naidu of spreading false narratives and engaging in cruel politics for political advantage. He urged state residents to remain cautious.
- Country:
- India
YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of targeting his family in a malicious campaign. Reddy claims that Naidu has been spreading lies about his sister, Y S Sharmila, and mother, Y S Vijayamma, as part of a political strategy.
Speaking at a press conference in Tadepalli, Reddy questioned Naidu's motives, alleging that his rival has resorted to personal attacks, unlike any other politician. He also highlighted a supposed abusive campaign orchestrated by Naidu through a TDP spokesperson during Reddy's tenure as chief minister.
Reddy further taunted Naidu by querying his commitment to family values, suggesting that Naidu's actions towards his own parents reflect poorly on his political integrity. The YSRCP leader urged the citizens of Andhra Pradesh to stay vigilant in the face of such political tactics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Unravel in Andhra Pradesh: Law and Order at the Forefront
Constructive Criticism: Andhra Pradesh's Leadership Dynamics Unveiled
Andhra Pradesh Sets Sights on Becoming Drone and Tech Industry Leader
Andhra Pradesh CM Hails Trump's US Presidential Win
Andhra Pradesh Aims to Become the Drone Capital of India