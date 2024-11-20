YSRCP Leader Jagan Reddy Accuses CM Naidu of Family Targeting

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of targeting his family in a malicious campaign. Reddy claims that Naidu has been spreading lies about his sister, Y S Sharmila, and mother, Y S Vijayamma, as part of a political strategy.

Speaking at a press conference in Tadepalli, Reddy questioned Naidu's motives, alleging that his rival has resorted to personal attacks, unlike any other politician. He also highlighted a supposed abusive campaign orchestrated by Naidu through a TDP spokesperson during Reddy's tenure as chief minister.

Reddy further taunted Naidu by querying his commitment to family values, suggesting that Naidu's actions towards his own parents reflect poorly on his political integrity. The YSRCP leader urged the citizens of Andhra Pradesh to stay vigilant in the face of such political tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)