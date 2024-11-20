Fed's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Interest Rates

U.S. inflation shows signs of easing, as Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook announced on Wednesday that the job market is cooling, with only isolated price hikes in the housing sector. This environment may justify further interest rate reductions, according to Cook's assessment.

Speaking at the University of Virginia, Cook emphasized that the ongoing trajectory toward disinflation remains intact, with a gradual cooling of the labor market. She advocated for a neutral stance on policy rates, contingent on future economic indicators that could either prompt an acceleration of rate cuts or necessitate a pause.

Cook envisions inflation could decrease to 2.2% next year, aligning with her forecast for continued economic growth and a robust labor market. She mentioned the possibility of lowering policy restrictions progressively to approach a neutral interest rate, though she did not imply an imminent rate cut at the Fed's forthcoming December meeting.

