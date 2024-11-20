Nadda Accuses Congress-Led Government of Corruption and Mismanagement

BJP president J P Nadda launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, labeling it a symbol of corruption and mismanagement. Nadda insisted that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu should step down immediately.

Nadda highlighted the government's failure to protect state heritage properties, claiming that Congress's policies have driven Himachal Pradesh into a severe crisis. He criticized the administration for selling off valuable state-owned assets, including significant tourism properties, as a sign of their utter failure.

The BJP leader accused the Congress of using the state as a 'corruption ATM' for the benefit of the party, ignoring the state's interests and neglecting serious legal issues surrounding public properties.

