In a move that underscores his focus on loyalty, President-elect Donald Trump appointed Matthew Whitaker as the U.S. ambassador to NATO. Known for his allegiance to Trump, Whitaker has limited foreign policy expertise, raising speculation about U.S. relations with the alliance.

During Trump's first term, relations with NATO were fraught, fueled by criticisms over defense spending by European members. As he prepares for his second term, Trump signals a continued hardline stance on the matter, even suggesting Russia could be encouraged to invade underfunded NATO countries.

Whitaker previously served as acting attorney general and is a key figure in the America First Policy Institute. His appointment marks a pattern in Trump's picks, prioritizing loyalty over established foreign policy credentials, all while promising strength and peace on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)