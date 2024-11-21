Strengthening Global Bonds: Modi's Caribbean Diplomatic Visit

In a landmark visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with top Caribbean leaders during the India-CARICOM Summit. The visit, the first by an Indian head of state in Guyana in over 50 years, highlighted the mutual desire to fortify ties.

Key discussions focused on expanding cooperation in areas such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy. Modi's meetings with leaders like Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Bahamas' Philip Davis emphasized India's ongoing commitment to partnership through initiatives in health and infrastructure.

Modi's diplomatic endeavors also saw him receiving honors, such as the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados. Cementing India's role in the region, he proposed a seven-pillar strategy to elevate India-CARICOM relations.

