Lukashenko's Latest Pardons Stir Controversy Amid Political Tensions

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 32 individuals convicted of extremism, in his sixth wave of pardons this year. While the act was met with mixed reactions, it underscores ongoing political repression in Belarus, as Lukashenko prepares for a seventh term amid accusations of electoral fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 05:47 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 05:47 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has extended clemency to 32 individuals convicted on extremism charges, as reported by his Pul Pervogo Telegram channel. These pardons mark the sixth group to receive such clemency since July, as Lukashenko, in power since 1994, gears up for another term.

Human rights organizations emphasize that over 1,200 political prisoners remain incarcerated in Belarus, following a government crackdown on demonstrations against Lukashenko's contested 2020 election victory. Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, exiled after her electoral defeat, expressed mixed feelings over the pardons, urging a focus on ongoing repression.

Despite these pardons, the Interior Ministry is intensifying security measures, preparing for potential extremism and terrorist activities. Meanwhile, prominent activists, such as Maria Kalesnikava, remain imprisoned, highlighting the persistent climate of political repression in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

