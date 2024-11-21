Left Menu

Strengthening Bridges: India-US Diplomatic Ties

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, is actively engaging with American lawmakers to fortify the bilateral relationship, which is strongly supported by both parties in Congress. Amidst a changing political landscape, Kwatra is fostering ties that aim to elevate strategic and defense partnerships.

Updated: 21-11-2024 06:03 IST
India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, has embarked on a mission to solidify the India-US relationship by engaging with American lawmakers. His efforts come at a crucial time, following the shift in congressional power post the November 5 elections.

Kwatra, who took his diplomatic post in August, has been meeting with key figures in both parties, including Senator Jon Ossoff and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi. His mission is supported by bipartisan enthusiasm for strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the United States.

With a focus on reinforcing the defense and strategic alliance, the ambassador's discussions are yielding positive results. Lawmakers have reiterated their commitment to the partnership, setting the stage for enhanced collaboration in the upcoming Congressional term.

